Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been displaced from their homes after an apartment fire Monday night.

The flames broke out at a kitchen inside of the units at Avery Fresno Apartments on Barstow Ave. and Fresno St., which is a student living complex.

All four people inside the apartment were displaced. Another four from a unit under them were displaced due to water damage.

A sprinkler system was activated and was able to put out the flames.
