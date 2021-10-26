Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been displaced from their homes after an apartment fire Monday night.The flames broke out at a kitchen inside of the units at Avery Fresno Apartments on Barstow Ave. and Fresno St., which is a student living complex.All four people inside the apartment were displaced. Another four from a unit under them were displaced due to water damage.A sprinkler system was activated and was able to put out the flames.