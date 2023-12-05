Applegate Zoo in Merced getting new logo, more projects proposed

The new look embraces the zoo's goal of being a rescue while highlighting the animals native to the gateway of Yosemite.

The logo focuses on a bear while showing a stag and bird of prey among the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming soon to a North Valley zoo.

The Merced City Council approved a new logo for the Applegate Zoo.

The zoo also shared some proposed projects, including remodeling the old cougar enclosure for Black bears and turning the pond into a wetland exhibit.