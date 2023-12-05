WATCH LIVE

Applegate Zoo in Merced getting new logo, more projects proposed

The logo focuses on a bear while showing a stag and bird of prey among the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 3:08PM
The new look embraces the zoo's goal of being a rescue while highlighting the animals native to the gateway of Yosemite.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming soon to a North Valley zoo.

The Merced City Council approved a new logo for the Applegate Zoo.

The new look embraces the zoo's goal of being a rescue while highlighting the animals native to the gateway of Yosemite.

The logo focuses on a bear while showing a stag and bird of prey among the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.

The zoo also shared some proposed projects, including remodeling the old cougar enclosure for Black bears and turning the pond into a wetland exhibit.

