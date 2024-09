Applications for Hotel Fresno apartments still available

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can still submit applications to live in a historic Downtown Fresno building.

Community members can apply for two and three-bedroom apartments.

In total, there are 81 units available.

This will be mixed affordable housing, so rents will range from $500 to market rate, depending on the size.

Those interested in submitting an application should contact Jordan Management Company.

To apply, email HotelFresno@JordanManagement.com.