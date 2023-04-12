According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's estimated one in 36 children are diagnosed with Autism spectrum disorder.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- April is Autism Awareness Month.

According to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's estimated one in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Erica Johnson knows her son Cooper doesn't behave, communicate or interact the same way as other four-year-olds. However, she said that doesn't make him different.

"The biggest misconception -- I think -- is that they don't understand, and they do," Johnson explained. "He'll see like, 'Okay, well, mom's not in a really good mood, so maybe something's wrong or something's off.' They can definitely sense the emotion."

Cooper was diagnosed with autism at three years old.

His mom said early intervention programs, such as at The TALK Team in northeast Fresno, have helped Cooper's communication skills.

The biggest challenge right now is getting Cooper to eat solid foods.

"Making sure he's getting adequate nutrition, following up with his pediatrician, making sure everything is on track," said Johnson. "Because we have to supplement a lot of his nutrition."

Cooper's mom added that, unfortunately, many don't realize that autism doesn't go away. Her son will eventually become an adult with autism.

She hopes when that day comes, he is accepted and appreciated for who he is.

"They're going to grow up and be a part of this world," said Johnson. "I know I won't always be here, but I want to leave him with as much skill, as much purpose, as much acceptance as I can."

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.