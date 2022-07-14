Deputies investigating armed robbery at Tulare County market

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Tulare County market

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery in Earlimart.

The crime happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night at the market on State Street near Armstrong Avenue.

Authorities say two men, one armed with a handgun, walked into the store and took two cash registers.

A shot was then fired by the suspect with the gun before both took off with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,200 acres
Family feud leads to 19-year-old killing his own sister: Fresno police
Program helping CA residents struggling with mortgage payments
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
4 Visalia officers injured while trying to arrest suspect
Woman killed in crash between sedan and semi-tanker in Fresno County
Woman hit and killed by truck in north Fresno, police say
Show More
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
Clovis police shoot man who was reported to be armed and disturbed
New mural in Fresno's Calwa Park honors neighborhood's unique culture
Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst offers breathtaking VR experience of park
Board votes to change name of Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium
More TOP STORIES News