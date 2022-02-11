Tulare County deputies searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a pair of armed robbers in Tulare County.

Investigators say the two suspects may be connected to a series of crimes across the South Valley.

Early Thursday morning, deputies responded to a call at the Speedway Market in Earlimart.

Cameras caught a suspect grabbing a case of beers then walking towards the door.

On the way out, the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the store clerk.

Just hours later, deputies responded to a similar call in the Pixley area.

Two armed suspects approached an older man outside of a meat market and demanded his wallet.

The man refused and that's when one of the suspects pistol-whipped him in the head.

The two suspects left the Pixley scene in a Silver Acura SUV that was similar to the one seen at the Earlimart robbery.

Investigators say the suspects are two men in their mid-20s.
