Suspect in a deadly shooting last summer arrested in Nevada

Fresno Police have arrested 35-year-old Hector Arreola in Nevada last week. He is accused of a deadly shooting last summer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have arrested the gunman accused of a deadly shooting last summer.

35-year-old Hector Arreola was taken into custody in Nevada last week, after a standoff with the Reno Police Department SWAT team.

He's accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante in Central Fresno.

Back on July 23, 2022, officers found Bustamante with a gunshot wound to his head on Maroa and Clinton Avenues. He died at the scene.

Detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Office to find Arreola in Nevada.

They say he barricaded himself in a room at a Motel 6 until finally surrendering after 4 hours.

Arreola will be extradited to Fresno, where he will be held on murder charges.