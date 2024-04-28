WATCH LIVE

Man arrested after pointing a gun at passing cars in Pixley

Sunday, April 28, 2024
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who was pointing a gun at passing cars in Pixley on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home on Joanne Avenue around 1:30 p.m. for reports of gang members pointing a gun at cars driving by.

Several gang members were detained in front of a home by deputies.

Detectives served a search warrant at that home and found body armor, several guns, and gang material.

25-year-old Cesar Rodriguez-Nambo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of firearm and gang enhancement.

