Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley finishes 2nd at Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KFSN) -- The 16-year-old phenom from Chowchilla Asterisk Talley finished second at the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament.

Carla Bernat Escuder of Spain won the tournament after she made up a two-shot deficit against defending champion Lottie Woad and held off a late charge by Talley.

Talley set herself up for the late charge, hitting onto green from the trees and nailing the putt on No. 17.

Back at the start of the final round, Talley would make a hole-out eagle, becoming the first player to eagle a par-4 in the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

"I was just trying to shoot my score and having a lot of fun," Talley said.

Just last year, the Chowchilla native finished T8 at Augusta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.