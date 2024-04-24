Arson investigation continues as cypress trees targeted at local cemeteries

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators continue to look for a motive along with who is responsible for continuously setting fire to cypress trees in local cemeteries.

Officials with Ararat Armenian Cemetery say the fires started in January with one or two trees at a time.

Since these early fires started close to a homeless encampment, investigators initially thought the fires may have been started for warmth.

"When the city, the county, and the railroad all got together and moved that encampment along, we felt a sense of relief. We thought, okay, the fire problem would go away," said Sheri Manning-Cartwright with Ararat and Massis Ararat Armenian Cemeteries.

It did for a time, but about a month later the problem returned worse than ever.

Old cypress trees were set ablaze across the 160 acre complex of interconnect cemeteries with six different ownerships.

Out of the 30 trees burned, 21 of those trees were located at the Ararat Armenian Cemetery leaving them feeling targeted

"We've now lost 21 trees. Our biggest incident was on April 13th, when we lost eight trees. What you see going on behind me now is the removal of the trees we lost on April 13th," explained Manning-Cartwright.

"I can understand how the community might feel targeted at this point and time since we don't know who the suspects is or are. There is no motive for the crime," said Chief Paco Balderama with Fresno Police.

On Monday night, officials came close to catching the arsonist...

"There were actually two police officers on the scene investigating a separate matter when the officers noticed that there was a cedar tree on fire," added Chief Balderama.

Around 15 police officers surrounded the perimeter and the CHP chopper quickly came to help. But unfortunately, the arsonist was able to get away.

"As to why, we could only speculate. The person seems very drawn to the cypress trees. We understand they combust in a very quick and dramatic way," said Manning-Cartwright.

Along with increased security, the cemetery board is also discussing installing security cameras to capture the fire-setter on camera.

The community is also stepping up to offer a reward.

"We have come up with a $2,000 dollar award. If anybody knows anything, hears anything, or sees anything, call us," said Dale Mendoza, President of Valley Crime Stoppers.

You can remain anonymous if you call Valley Crime Stoppers. At this time, detectives still don't have enough information to provide a description of the suspect.