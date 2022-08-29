Man found guilty of attempted murder and arson involving ex-girlfriend and children in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been found guilty of attempted murder and arson involving his ex-girlfriend and their children in Visalia.

On August 24, the court found 37-year-old Mark Martin guilty of four counts of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, one count of arson and one count of first-degree residential burglary.

On Super Bowl Sunday in 2021, Martin started a fire at a home when the woman, their children and the woman's new boyfriend were inside.

Martin used gasoline to start a fire near the water heater. It quickly spread to the garage and other parts of the home. No one inside the home was injured.

Authorities got surveillance video that showed a man on a BMX bike near the house during the fire, who was identified as Martin.

Martin also made social media posts that threatened his ex-girlfriend and left a note on the car of the woman's new boyfriend.

It later came out that Martin bragged about the fire shortly after it happened.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 3. He faces life in prison.