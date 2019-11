Someone firebombed a Gustine police car Friday morning and police need help to find the arsonist.Officers say surveillance footage shows someone walking by at about 3 a.m. and throwing a match or an incendiary device towards the passenger side.The suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark colored pants, and ran away to the south on 6th St.Firefighters came and doused the flames and saved the police garage.Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or suspects to call Officer Bayer at (209)854-3737. All tips will remain confidential.