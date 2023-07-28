Final police report released on Travis Scott Astroworld concert surge; no criminal charges filed

Ten people lost their lives as a result of the concert surge as Travis Scott performed at NRG Park in November 2021. HPD has now released a detailed final report of the investigation.

10 people died in a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert in Houston in 2021

HOUSTON -- The Houston Police Department released a final detailed report on Friday into the Travis Scott Astroworld concert.

The more than 1,200-page report details the police department's completed investigation into the incident.

This comes after a grand jury declined to indict Scott in a criminal investigation into the Astroworld Festival disaster, which left 10 concertgoers dead. Ultimately, they returned six no bill decisions, meaning no criminal charges will be pursued.

More than 18 months after the deadly concert surge as Travis Scott performed at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, no one has been held criminally responsible for the tragedy.

"Everything was presented to the grand jury, and they found there was no criminal liability on Travis' part," lawyer Kent Schaffer said.

SEE ALSO: Rapper Travis Scott will not face charges in deadly Astroworld Festival concert surge

The full report can be read below.

HPD breaks down Astroworld investigation after no charges brought forth

The victims, with the youngest just 9 years old, all died of compression asphyxiation, the medical examiner ruled. Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals.

A 56-page event operations plan for the festival had detailed protocols for various dangerous scenarios including a shooting, bomb or terrorist threats and severe weather. But it did not include information on what to do in the event of a crowd surge.

Similar crushes have happened all over the world, from a soccer stadium in England to the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital.

Most people who die in crowd surges suffocate.