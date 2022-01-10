Calif. health care workers who are asymptomatic with COVID won't have to test or isolate to work

As omicron cases continue to surge and hospital staffing shortages increase across the state, California's department of public health is changing its COVID isolation guidelines.
"If we have a nurse that calls out what that means for us is that we can't open a zone in the emergency department that we would've been able to open," said Dr. Maria Raven, chief of Emergency Medicine at UCSF Parnassus Campus, adding, "We feel like if people don't have symptoms they should be able to come to work."
This change is going against the CDC's recommendation for anyone who tests positive to isolate for 5 days with or without symptoms.
RELATED: San Francisco health department to reduce COVID testing site hours due to staffing shortages
Dr. Maria Raven believes this change will play a crucial role in alleviating the statewide health care staffing shortage.
"We know that in 2020 before there were even vaccines, the rate of transmission from providers to patients that has been documented has been miniscule," said Dr. Raven and added, "So, now in the age of vaccines and boosters and PPE, we feel like if somebody has a negative COVID test even if they have some symptoms you know given the shortages they should be able to come to work."
California's Department of Public Health is requiring hospitals to opt for this option after exhausting every other option and requiring asymptomatic health care workers to wear N95 masks at all times.
The state's health department elaborates on their change by explaining in part, "Facilities and providers using this tool, should have asymptomatic COVID-19 positive workers interact only with COVID-19 positive patients, to the extent possible."
RELATED: Some Bay Area families wait 7+ hours for PCR COVID testing
The California nurses association believes this change will put patients and hospital staff at risk.
"We are all starting to brace once again for another surge. It's so exhausting and we're morality distressed," said Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, President California Nurses Association.
Triunfo-Cortez is asking for Governor Newson to reinstate the isolation period for asymptomatic health care workers.
"For us to go to work knowing that we are infected with the virus even if we do not have the symptoms. We know that we can potentially infect our patients and that is not right," said Triunfo-Cortez.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID's surge, omicron's threat, boosters' protection: What to know about next chapter in pandemic
- What to know about breakthrough COVID infections as cases among vaccinated rise
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- How severe is omicron? Expert says variant's 50 mutations could be its downfall
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area