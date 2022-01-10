Coronavirus California

Calif. health care workers who are asymptomatic with COVID won't have to test or isolate to work

By Luz Pena
EMBED <>More Videos

CA asymptomatic health care workers won't have to test or isolate

SAN FRANCISCO -- California health care workers won't have to isolate or test negative to go back to work if they are asymptomatic until February 1.

As omicron cases continue to surge and hospital staffing shortages increase across the state, California's department of public health is changing its COVID isolation guidelines.

"If we have a nurse that calls out what that means for us is that we can't open a zone in the emergency department that we would've been able to open," said Dr. Maria Raven, chief of Emergency Medicine at UCSF Parnassus Campus, adding, "We feel like if people don't have symptoms they should be able to come to work."

This change is going against the CDC's recommendation for anyone who tests positive to isolate for 5 days with or without symptoms.

RELATED: San Francisco health department to reduce COVID testing site hours due to staffing shortages

Dr. Maria Raven believes this change will play a crucial role in alleviating the statewide health care staffing shortage.

"We know that in 2020 before there were even vaccines, the rate of transmission from providers to patients that has been documented has been miniscule," said Dr. Raven and added, "So, now in the age of vaccines and boosters and PPE, we feel like if somebody has a negative COVID test even if they have some symptoms you know given the shortages they should be able to come to work."

California's Department of Public Health is requiring hospitals to opt for this option after exhausting every other option and requiring asymptomatic health care workers to wear N95 masks at all times.

The state's health department elaborates on their change by explaining in part, "Facilities and providers using this tool, should have asymptomatic COVID-19 positive workers interact only with COVID-19 positive patients, to the extent possible."

RELATED: Some Bay Area families wait 7+ hours for PCR COVID testing

The California nurses association believes this change will put patients and hospital staff at risk.

"We are all starting to brace once again for another surge. It's so exhausting and we're morality distressed," said Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, President California Nurses Association.

Triunfo-Cortez is asking for Governor Newson to reinstate the isolation period for asymptomatic health care workers.

"For us to go to work knowing that we are infected with the virus even if we do not have the symptoms. We know that we can potentially infect our patients and that is not right," said Triunfo-Cortez.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocaliforniabuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalhealth carecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Surplus in hand, Gov. Newsom to reveal California spending plan
Gov. Gavin Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID-19 pandemic
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
Many doctors disagree with Moderna about need for 2nd booster
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Surplus in hand, Gov. Newsom to reveal California spending plan
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Santa Barbara County firefighter killed while skiing at China Peak
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Visalia student arrested for allegedly threatening school shooting
Show More
COVID testing continues as FUSD prepares for return to campus
UPDATE: Clovis father, son killed in horrific crash in Fresno County
John Stamos, other celebrities react to death of Bob Saget
Judge says Novak Djokovic can stay in Australia
Bank of America inviting Fresno schoolkids to apply for internships
More TOP STORIES News