5-year-old hit by truck in Atwater, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A five-year-old is being treated for serious injuries after being hit by a truck in Atwater.

Police say the child was injured just before 5 pm Monday on Crest Road near Muir Avenue.

The child was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Fresno.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.