Much-needed renovations done at Atwater ballpark

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the oldest active ballparks in the state got a makeover just in time for these perfect spring-like conditions.

Atwater High CTE students used their skills to give back to their community by taking on a much-needed renovation project at the historic Atwater City Memorial Ballpark.

The team identified a need for new home dugout benches and over the last few weeks, they have been busy fabricating and constructing them in their shop.

This past weekend, they successfully installed the new home bench as part one of a two-phase project.