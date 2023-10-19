Atwater Feed opens temporary location months after fire

A local business is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire destroyed their building.

Bobby Fragulia is the manager and says the support of the community has helped them get through the heartbreaking loss.

A fire sparked at Atwater Feed in June, leaving the family-owned business reduced to ashes.

Now, the store has opened at a new location on Business Parkway near Aviator Drive in Atwater.

The new location will be the temporary home of Atwater Feed until the store is rebuilt at the original location.

Atwater Feed has been serving the North Valley for 35 years.

The new location is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, and Saturday's from 8 am until 12 pm.