Man killed after crashing car into canal in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man who officers say died after crashing his car into a canal.

He's been identified as 26-year-old Robert Monreal of Dos Palos.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened before 2:45 am Thursday on Russell Avenue near Althea Avenue, south of Dos Palos.

Witnesses told officers they saw the car go into the canal and didn't see anyone get out.

A water rescue team arrived and pulled Monreal's body from inside the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the crash.