Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Man killed after crashing car into canal in Fresno County identified

Sunday, May 12, 2024
Man killed after crashing car into canal in Fresno County identified
The man who died after officers say he crashed his car into a canal in Fresno County has been identified.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man who officers say died after crashing his car into a canal.

He's been identified as 26-year-old Robert Monreal of Dos Palos.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened before 2:45 am Thursday on Russell Avenue near Althea Avenue, south of Dos Palos.

Witnesses told officers they saw the car go into the canal and didn't see anyone get out.

A water rescue team arrived and pulled Monreal's body from inside the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

