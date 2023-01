Atwater High School basketball player sinks nearly full court shot

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley basketball player is looking to get on SportsCenter Top 10!

Atwater High School senior KJ Ross sunk this nearly full-court shot Friday night against the Buhach Colony.

You can hear the crowd's stunned reaction as the ball goes in just before the buzzer to end the 3rd quarter.

The team went on to beat Buhach Colony by a final score of 85 to 49.

And the Falcons' improve their record to 22-0.