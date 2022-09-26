Expansion project underway for Atwater ice rink

This year's rink will be about a third larger, increasing capacity from 50 to 85 people on the ice.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Preparations are underway to build a bigger and better community ice rink in Atwater after the success of last year's debut.

Workers laid down a new larger concrete pad at 4th street and Cedar.

Opening day is November 4. That's also when the clock faces on the new downtown clocktower will be turned on for the first time.

The rink will then operate through January 6.

Last year, the Old Town Atwater non-profit behind the rink donated over 8-thousand tickets to local students.

They plan to reach even more this year.

The Ice Rink is fully funded by donations.

If you'd like to help, visit their website.