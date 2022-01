FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old boy with autism is missing in the North Valley.Atwater Police say Christopher Ambriz was last seen around 6 pm Thursday evening.He was wearing blue jeans and a hoodie when he left his home on Shaffer Road.He stands just about six feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.Officers say he may be headed toward the Fresno area.Anyone who sees him should call Atwater Police immediately.