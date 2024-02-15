Atwater teacher chosen by students for special Valentine's Day kiss

A Merced County teacher found himself paired with a very unique valentine for a special smooch.

A Merced County teacher found himself paired with a very unique valentine for a special smooch.

A Merced County teacher found himself paired with a very unique valentine for a special smooch.

A Merced County teacher found himself paired with a very unique valentine for a special smooch.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kiss can be extra special when it's on Valentine's Day if it's with that special person.

But one teacher in Merced County found himself paired with a very unique valentine for a special smooch.

Atwater High School teacher Mr. Beardsley was chosen by students to kiss the calf Wednesday.

The precious peck is part of the school's national FFA week celebration.

About half a dozen teachers were picked and at least 3000 students voted.

The high school also hosted Ag Olympics and will end the week with a dodgeball tournament.