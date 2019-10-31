Clovis man shot and killed after pulling gun on CHP officers responding to crash on Highway 41

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that killed a Clovis man.Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol received a call for a two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 41 near Manning.When officers arrived, they found one vehicle overturned and another blocking the roadway. One of the drivers wouldn't cooperate with CHP officers who believe he had been driving under the influence.Authorities say that's when the man pulled out a gun and a CHP officer opened fire. The suspect was hit and rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.At this time, it's unclear if the suspect fired any shots at officers but we know he was a man from Clovis in his early 20's.Authorities say the CHP officer is fine and people in the other car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.Highway 41 will be closed throughout the morning and authorities investigate the shooting.