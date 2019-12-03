Authorities looking for at-risk missing elderly man in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an at-risk missing elderly man.Deputies say 81-year-old Victor Williams Sr. was last seen on Nov. 26 on Road 225 in the Mission Drive area of North Fork.Victor is Native American, has grey hair, brown eyes, is 5'10" tall, and 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his upper right arm, chest, right forearm and right wrist. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.If anyone has information relating to this case, please contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770. If you see Victor, please call 911.