crime

Authorities warn call from Fresno County Sheriff's Office could be a scam

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's officials are warning people of an ongoing phone scam, where the caller falsely identifies himself as a person with the department.

Officials say the man identifies himself as a ranking deputy and claims he is with the warrants and citation unit, which does not exist.

Authorities say the man claims the person he is talking to is in some sort of league trouble and avoid being arrested you must pay a certain amount of money.

The Sheriff's Office says it has received reports where the suspect asks people to meet him at a certain location or asks the victim to purchase gift cards. Some of the popular gift cards requested are Vanilla Visa and Green Dot MoneyPak.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it never makes solicitations for money or asks for payment of fines over the phone.

If you receive a similar call, do not give in to the caller's demands. Document any information, such as the caller's name or phone number and report it to the law enforcement agency overseeing your jurisdiction. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office accommodates online reporting for this type of matter. Please visit www.fresnosheriff.org and click on "Report a Crime" located at the top of the page.

You may also make a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting the Federal Trade Commission's complaint assistant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimefresno county sheriff departmentscamsscam
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Drunk driver crashes into tree in Visalia, police say
Suspect in London attack had served time for terrorism
Fresno Police search for domestic violence suspect
Former SF Giant Sam Dyson accused of domestic violence, MLB investigating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Fresno City Hall running on back-up power after electrical outage
Man dies after being ejected from car during crash near Yosemite
Wet roadways cause spinouts, traffic collisions on Valley highways
Cost of building homes in the Central Valley is rising
Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday
I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect
Show More
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Video: Marines fight inside SoCal Walmart on Black Friday
Students to hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Police unknowingly chase couple driving to hospital to give birth
More TOP STORIES News