Auto shop destroyed by fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire destroyed an automotive shop in central Fresno.

It broke out after 11 pm Sunday on Carmen and Sierra Vista -- that's near Chestnut and McKinley.

Crews say there was fire coming from the west side of the building.

They entered the building on the south side and were able to contain the flames to the building itself.

Firefighters say several cars inside the shop were destroyed.

There was also smoke damage to the office.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and crews do not have a cause for the flames.