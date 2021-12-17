AutoZone opening distribution center in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- AutoZone announced on Thursday that it will be opening its next distribution center in Chowchilla.It will be located between the 99 freeway and the Chowchilla Airport.The facility is expected to create about 280 jobs."Bringing those types of jobs, it allows people in our community to stay in our community for their careers and not have to leave," said Rod Pruett, city administrator for Chowchilla.The last project of this scale to hit the small city of about 19,000 people was more than 40 years ago.They're hoping other distribution centers will make Chowchilla home and take advantage of homegrown talent.Chowchilla and Madera County leaders point out their geographic location -- in the center of the state -- makes them ideal for distribution centers."We've had preliminary talks with our high school about creating program for students to learn what skills are needed to get into that career path," said Pruett.AutoZone will break ground on the new facility in 2022. It is expected to open in 2024.