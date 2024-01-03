Man arrested for deadly shooting in Avenal, police say

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now in custody accused of a deadly shooting in Avenal.
Kings County sheriff's deputies arrested 51-year-old Jose Valadez Junior on Tuesday.
He's now facing homicide charges.
The shooting happened just after 9 pm Saturday on Central Avenue near Dome Street.
Avenal Police found the victim, Rudy Moralez, lying in the road with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Coalinga Hospital but died before he arrived.
The Kings County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation, and executed a search warrant on Dome Street.
They found a handgun and ammunition, and Valadez was arrested in connection to the murder.