WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man arrested for deadly shooting in Avenal, police say

KFSN logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 7:31PM
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Avenal, police say
A man is now in custody accused of a deadly shooting in Avenal.
KFSN

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now in custody accused of a deadly shooting in Avenal.

Kings County sheriff's deputies arrested 51-year-old Jose Valadez Junior on Tuesday.

He's now facing homicide charges.

The shooting happened just after 9 pm Saturday on Central Avenue near Dome Street.

Avenal Police found the victim, Rudy Moralez, lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Coalinga Hospital but died before he arrived.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation, and executed a search warrant on Dome Street.

They found a handgun and ammunition, and Valadez was arrested in connection to the murder.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW