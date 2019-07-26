Twin infants found dead in New York City car; Father tells police he forgot they were there, officials said

BRONX, New York -- Infant twins were found dead inside a car in the Bronx after their father told police he forgot they were there and went to work for the day, according to officials.

The 7-month-old infants, a boy, and a girl, were found around 4:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kingsbridge Terrace and Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge.

The father of the twins is being questioned by police. He told them he had gone to work at 8:00 a.m. and forgot the children were in the car when he parked, police said.

He said they were discovered when he went back into his car and started to drive away, according to police.

So far, there are no arrests.

Police are investigating the incident as an accidental hot car death.

This story is developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citybaby death
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Show More
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
More TOP STORIES News