Twin infants found dead in New York City car; Father tells police he forgot they were there, officials said

BRONX, New York -- Infant twins were found dead inside a car in the Bronx after their father told police he forgot they were there and went to work for the day, according to officials.The 7-month-old infants, a boy, and a girl, were found around 4:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kingsbridge Terrace and Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge.The father of the twins is being questioned by police. He told them he had gone to work at 8:00 a.m. and forgot the children were in the car when he parked, police said.He said they were discovered when he went back into his car and started to drive away, according to police.So far, there are no arrests.Police are investigating the incident as an accidental hot car death.