1-year-old baby dies in bathtub in central Fresno hotel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a mother was bathing her two children at the same time when a tragic accident occurred at the Economy Inn in central Fresno Tuesday evening.

Investigators say one of the children began to act up, leading to the mother taking that child out of the bathtub and the other unattended in the tub.

Upon returning to the bathtub, detectives say the mother saw her one-year-old baby face-down in the water.

The baby ultimately died after EMS and other personnel failed to resuscitate the child.

Authorities say criminal charges will not be filed against the mother.
