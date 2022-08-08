Backpacks with school supplies given to kids at Fresno Grizzlies game

The Fresno Grizzlies' youngest fans were treated to swag and school supplies over the weekend, thanks to CalViva Health.

About 2,000 backpacks stuffed with notebooks, pencils, crayons and more were given away at Saturday night's game at Chukchansi Park.

It left kids a little more prepared to head back to school.

"We are at a time when there are a lot of kids and families in need and as the cost of things have gotten much higher, getting a nice new backpack full of supplies and all of the things that you need, we know that for families, these costs add up," says Grizzlies President Derek Franks.

The Grizzlies gifted kids with baseball caps.

The CHP also handed out free helmets.