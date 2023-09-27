New bar 'Backyard Social Club' now open in Clovis

The saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover" could be said about the exterior of the Backyard Social Club.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover" could be said about the exterior of the Backyard Social Club, a Clovis hot spot for live music and a good time.

"This place was empty for a long time, so just to bring life to this spot is beneficial to everyone," says co-owner Andrew O'Brien.

Sitting along Clovis Avenue near Barstow, the property that was once a farmhouse has taken many shapes, including a photo business.

"This was a bar back in the 70s called 'The Backyard', so the bar was here, so the bones of this place were just here and beautiful," says co-owner Michelle Guevara.

Every inch of the real estate boasts personality.

"We wanted to put a country flare, mixed with tattoos, flash art and a Vans skater look," Guevara said. "We just wanted that type of vibe.

In addition to eye-catching murals, game areas and shuffleboard, 30 rotating taps feature California beers, including local breweries.

Each pour is sure to be a winner, with delicious bites to pair.

O'Brien and Guevara managed Goldsteins before teaming up with the owner for this opportunity.

The Valley natives are hoping the community makes the space their own, including the outdoor oasis that has seating, fire pits, a pond and an additional bar.

"It's all about letting our backyard be usable for people who don't have backyards," O'Brien said. "There are a lot of people that live in apartments that want birthday parties. You can come, have your party here, BBQ for friends and show off your skills.

Each night, the stage is set for live music featuring local artists.

"It really gives them an outlet and it lets them show off because a lot of people otherwise would never see them or hear about them," O'Brien said.

