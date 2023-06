A unique new bar with a very "homey" feel is coming soon to Old Town Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique new bar with a very "homey" feel is coming soon to Old Town Clovis.

The "Backyard Social Club" is located at a house that used to be a photo business on Clovis Avenue near San Jose Avenue.

The new venue will have a western vibe with artwork painted all over the walls.

There will also be outdoor seating in the backyard, 30 brews on tap and a selection of food items.

An official opening date has not been announced, but the owners say it will be very soon.