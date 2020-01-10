'Bad wig bandit' the focus of FBI search after robbing several NC banks

The 'bad wig bandit' may look silly, but he has expensive taste when it comes to crime.

The North Carolina bank robber has made the FBI's Most Wanted List. The bandit is suspected of committing at least three bank robberies in the last three weeks around the Charlotte area.

WSOC reports that the bandit robbed banks in Gastonia, Belmont and Huntersville. His most recent crime was robbing a New Horizon Bank in Belmont on Wednesday, Jan. 8.



Surveillance video shows the man wearing a different wig each time and even wearing high heels once.
