Tufts study says ice cream is healthier than a bagel

Some good news if you love sweets and are trying to maintain a healthy diet.

A new study suggests ice cream is better for you than a multigrain bagel.

Researchers at Tufts University ranked the nutrition of foods on a scale of one to 100, with 100 being the most healthful.

A cone with nuts and chocolate scored a 37, while a multigrain bagel with raisins scored 19.

Saltine crackers only got a seven, while you might be surprised to learn plain Fritos scored well, receiving a ranking of 55.

Researchers said foods with a score of 70 and above should be encouraged, with foods scoring between 31-69 consumed in moderation and foods scoring 30 and under should be minimized.

To create a score, 54 attributes are scored across 9 health-relevant domains: nutrient ratios, vitamins, minerals, food ingredients, additives, processing, specific lipids, fiber & protein, and phytochemicals. Domain scores are summed to create a final Food Compass Score (FCS), ranging from 1 (least healthy) to 100 (most healthy) for all foods/beverages, according to Tufts.