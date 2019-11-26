Bakersfield mall placed on lockdown after 2 shot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield has been placed on lockdown after two people were shot Monday night.
Bakersfield Police responded to the area and an investigation is underway.
Officers say the victims were minors, but did not release their ages or their current conditions. Police say they are expected to survive.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
