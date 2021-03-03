missing children

Bakersfield police take over investigation into missing California toddlers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bakersfield Police Department is now taking the lead on the months-long search for two missing boys in Kern County.

Brothers Orson West, 3, and Orrin West, 4, were reported missing on Dec. 21 in California City.

Jacqueline and Trezell West, their adoptive parents, said the boys vanished from the backyard, possibly roaming into the California desert.

RELATED: Search continues for missing California toddlers who disappeared days before Christmas

Investigators say the new leadership in the case comes as detectives uncovered new facts in the boys' disappearance.

The police department's officers have executed more than 20 search warrants at homes in Bakersfield and California City so far.

The reward, initially offered at $30,000 by extended members of the West family, has increased to $120,000 -- contributed by multiple parties.

RELATED: Reward increases to $120K for missing CA toddlers; family says they're public targets
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bakersfieldkern countycaliforniamissing boymissing childrenmissing personcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
UPDATE: 12-year-old missing girl found safe in Tulare
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno, hundreds lose power
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home
Show More
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
California likely faces a critically dry year, officials say
QAnon conspiracy theory about March 4 prompts security concerns
Where Senate Dems' COVID relief bill with 3rd stimulus check stands
More TOP STORIES News