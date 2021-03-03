Bakersfield police take over investigation into missing California toddlers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bakersfield Police Department is now taking the lead on the months-long search for two missing boys in Kern County.Brothers Orson West, 3, and Orrin West, 4, were reported missing on Dec. 21 in California City.Jacqueline and Trezell West, their adoptive parents, said the boys vanished from the backyard, possibly roaming into the California desert.Investigators say the new leadership in the case comes as detectives uncovered new facts in the boys' disappearance.The police department's officers have executed more than 20 search warrants at homes in Bakersfield and California City so far.The reward, initially offered at $30,000 by extended members of the West family, has increased to $120,000 -- contributed by multiple parties.