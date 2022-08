Officers say a man used a note to demand money at First California Federal Credit Union on Fresno and Shields Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a robbery at a central Fresno bank.

It happened just after 5 pm on Wednesday

Officers say a man in his forties entered the bank and used a note to demand money from a teller.

The bank employee gave him the cash and he ran out the door.

He then met another person who had a bike waiting for him.

The pair were last seen riding a black and turquoise mountain bike away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.