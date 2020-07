FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE has put out a fire that burned in Fresno County Tuesday afternoon.The fire burned near Fowler Avenue and Teague Avenue and smoke was seen billowing into the air for miles around.The land is in a Fresno County island surrounded by the city of Clovis and Clovis Fire is assisting with the response.The fire is burning in an area with grass, a walnut orchard, and a garage/shop.