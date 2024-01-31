Barnes & Nobles officially opening in Visalia Wednesday

The opening of the store will mark the first time in 13 years a major book retailer has operated in the city.

The store will welcome customers at 9 am at the Boulevard at Sequoia Shopping Center. That's on Mooney Boulevard.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brand new Barnes & Noble is set to open in Visalia.

The store features the Barnes & Noble Cafe with a Starbucks.

Officials say there will be events throughout the day for the opening.

Store hours will be 9 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays.