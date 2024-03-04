Bass Lake residents hope for more snow to drive tourism

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Snow-covered mountains created a beautiful backdrop for these fishermen at Bass Lake on Sunday afternoon.

People who work in the area say they've had a fair amount of snow in recent weeks, but nothing compared to last year.

"I think we would all love to see more snow this year. It would be nice to get close to what we got last year but who knows, mother nature does her thing, so we'll wait to see what she'll do this time,"

Katelynn Espe with the Pines resort is still encouraging visitors to make their way up to Bass Lake.

She says there's plenty to do and see in the area.

"All of the hikes right now are beautiful scenery right now with the snow,"

But it's a different story above Bass Lake - at about 7,000 feet elevation.

"As you can see it's starting to accumulate rapidly,"

This video provided by Jeff Aiello shows the heavy snow coming down on Saturday off Beasore Road.

It's a visual reminder of why visitors are encouraged to check the forecast and be prepared for the winter weather.

