'Beautify Fresno' leaders holding clean-up event in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders with the "Beautify Fresno" program are holding another community trash pick-up event today.
Starting at 10 am Saturday, teams of volunteers will meet in the parking lot of Hotel 99 in West Central Fresno to help spruce up the neighborhood in the Parkway Drive area.
The city has hosted several of these events in just the past couple of weeks and they have been very popular -- with hundreds of Fresno residents signing up to lend a hand.
If you would like to get involved, you can sign up on the "Fresno Housing" Facebook page.
Today's clean-up will run through noon.
