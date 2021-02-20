Society

'Beautify Fresno' leaders holding clean-up event in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders with the "Beautify Fresno" program are holding another community trash pick-up event today.

Starting at 10 am Saturday, teams of volunteers will meet in the parking lot of Hotel 99 in West Central Fresno to help spruce up the neighborhood in the Parkway Drive area.

The city has hosted several of these events in just the past couple of weeks and they have been very popular -- with hundreds of Fresno residents signing up to lend a hand.

If you would like to get involved, you can sign up on the "Fresno Housing" Facebook page.

Today's clean-up will run through noon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno west centralcommunity service
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of educators and support staff in Tulare County receive COVID-19 vaccine
CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County
Tulare County Sheriff's Office searching for at-risk 36-year-old man
30-year-old man killed after crashing car into empty Tulare County home
Which youth sports in Central CA can resume playing?
2 Fresno residents arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols in Hawaii
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
Show More
Driver airlifted after head-on crash in Fresno County, police say
Central Valley native's cameras are crucial to Mars 2020 mission
CA Republican Party to discuss possible censure of David Valadao
Former Visalia band coach arrested for sexually assaulting student, police say
COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially opens at Reedley College
More TOP STORIES News