50 volunteers help clean Belmont Avenue to kick off Beautify Fresno initiative

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The effort known as Keep Fresno Beautiful - is now Beautify Fresno.To kick off Mayor Jerry Dyer's new initiative and to celebrate the National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Beautify Fresno hosted community cleanup events on Monday.This one focused on the Lowell Neighborhood in central Fresno.50 volunteers donated their time, with a focus on cleaning Belmont Avenue, between Van Ness and Glenn Avenues.It included locations such as the Lowell Community Garden and San Pablo Park.Mayor Dyer said this is just the beginning of efforts to restore Fresno's curb appeal.