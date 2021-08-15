Beautify Fresno: Volunteers pick up over 16,000 pounds of trash from streets

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for Beautify Fresno's City Wide Clean Up on Saturday.More than 1,600 volunteers turned out and they all enjoyed a special celebration to wrap up the day.Non-profits, service groups, and residents spent Saturday morning cleaning up different zones of the city.In all, those volunteers picked up more than 16,000 pounds of trash and litter from city streets.And once they finished cleaning up, everyone who joined in got to have some fun at a celebration rally at the Manchester Center parking lot.Mayor Jerry Dyer thanked the volunteers and they were treated to some free food, music, and family activities.The Mayor said he was most impressed by all the young people who showed up for the clean-up."There were a lot more youth out today than I've ever seen at one of our events. McLane High School alone had about 80 of their students that came out and cleaned up an entire area, so very pleased today with the outcome for Beautify Fresno," he said.Beautify Fresno will be back at it again next weekend.Volunteers will spend Saturday, August 21st, cleaning up near the Fresno City College area.