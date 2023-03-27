The one-day event was a one-stop shop for local parents to learn about all things from pregnancy to motherhood.

Hundreds gather for first ever 'Belly to Baby Expo'

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of moms and moms-to-be gathered for Central California's first-ever Baby Expo in Hanford.

Two Valley businesses, Secret Stork Ultrasound and Christina Baltazar photography put on the event.

Both businesses have a passion for helping parents navigate pregnancy and life as a parent.

The one-day event was a one-stop shop for local parents to learn about all things from pregnancy to motherhood.

Vendors and guest speakers included experts in maternity and newborn care, shower and party planning, medical care, fitness and pregnancy boutiques.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos served as emcee.