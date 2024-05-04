Ben and RoseMary Duran honored at State of the College in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College is honoring a legacy of leadership.

On Thursday, the school held its tenth annual State of The College.

It featured an address from the school President -- and a President's Medallion Award presentation.

This year, Doctor Ben Duran and his wife, Dr. Rosemary Parga Duranm, were recognized for their significant impacts on Merced education.

Ben was the former Merced College president, while Rosemary was the former Merced City School District superintendent.

The Merced Community College District Board of Trustees voted in December to rename Merced College's Business Resource Center after President Emeritus Dr. Ben Duran.