Popular Fresno breakfast spot 'Benaddiction' expands to lunch & dinner following location closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular breakfast spot is expanding with new hours and menu items.

It recently closed the location on Bullard and West over the lease.

To keep workers employed, the owners decided to create a second brand at the northeast location -

They're calling it "Cheeks' Chicken and Burgers".

"We're sticking to our Benaddiction values of making things fresh," Benaddiction owner James caples says. "...We're keeping things fresh not frozen. We're really trying to live the values that we've lived for the last 10 years."

The expansion focuses on fried chicken sandwiches and smash burgers.

Benaddiction opens each day at 7 a.m.

'Cheeks' Chicken and Burgers' will offer take-out from 11 until 2.

In-house counter service is from 2 until 8.