Founder of famous Fresno taco truck La Elegante dies

For decades, Don Benito could be seen in the well-known light blue taco truck.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The well-known founder of an iconic Fresno Taco truck and shop has died.

Benito Arenas, known by many as Don Benito, founded La Elegante with his wife, Celia, in 1985.

He passed away on Sunday of health complications at age 88.

For decades, Benito could be seen in his famous light blue taco truck, and later at the shop he and his family opened in Chinatown.

The Arenas family is inviting the public to attend the Rosary and funeral Mass for Benito this weekend.

The viewing will be held at 4 pm on Friday July 1. It will happen at Lisle Funeral Home at 1605 L Street. The Rosary will follow the viewing from 6 to 8 pm.

The funeral mass is on Saturday July 2 at St. Alphonsus Church at 11 am. St. Alphonsus is located at 351 E. Kearney Blvd.
