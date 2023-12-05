These are the best Bluetooth speakers at every price point

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
You need a powerful, stylish Bluetooth speaker, either for large gatherings or small intimate occasions. We have gathered the best wireless Bluetooth speakers available - everything from tiny speakers to portable boomboxes. Here are our top picks for every category, vetted by our team of experts so you know the products you're buying are either top-rated, staff favorites or from a brand we trust.
Range: You don't want to be standing next to the speaker all night. The Bluetooth speaker needs to have robust connectivity to keep the party going regardless of how far the speaker is from you.
Battery life: Bluetooth speakers' baseline battery life should be around 12 hours, but the longer the runtime, the better. We also take into account whether the speakers have "always-on" features and how that affects battery life.
Quality-Cost tradeoff: Some speakers have better sound quality than others, and some are better value for what they cost. What you need might not be an expensive, high-tech speaker, but one that plays clear sounds in a small room.
Weather-proof: Whether it be dust-proof, waterproof or heat-resistant, wireless speakers have to withstand the elements and deliver consistent quality sounds come rain or shine.
