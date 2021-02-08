Man hit by SUV while riding bike in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike in east central Fresno.

Officers say it appears the man was heading east on Ashlan near Peach and attempted to beat traffic and cross the street.

An SUV did not see him and crashed into him.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in this accident and no charges have been filed against the driver of the van.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisbicyclebicycle crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police taking extra measures to track drunk drivers during Super Bowl
Tom Flores elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, ESPN reports
Organization working to vaccinate more Latinos in Valley agriculture
23-year-old man killed in industrial accident in Fresno County
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
60-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in SE Fresno
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Show More
Badger Pass in Yosemite National park opens as snow play area
New mural in Sanger honors Tom Flores following Hall of Fame selection
Car crashes into home in Merced, police searching for 3 suspects
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Fresno man loses job, faces 100+ years in prison on child sex case
More TOP STORIES News