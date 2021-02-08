Man hit by SUV while riding bike in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike in east central Fresno.Officers say it appears the man was heading east on Ashlan near Peach and attempted to beat traffic and cross the street.An SUV did not see him and crashed into him.The cyclist was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.No drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in this accident and no charges have been filed against the driver of the van.